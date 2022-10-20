Cypriot Pound to Japanese Yen Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

CYP to JPY Chart

Cypriot Pound to Japanese Yen

1 CYP = 0 JPY

Oct 21, 2024, 10:11 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 10:11 UTC
CYP/JPY close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

jpy

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08460
GBP / EUR1.19991
USD / JPY150.056
GBP / USD1.30142
USD / CHF0.865477
USD / CAD1.38233
EUR / JPY162.751
AUD / USD0.668072

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

