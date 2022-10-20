Bangladeshi Taka to Sao Tomean Dobra Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

BDT to STN Chart

Bangladeshi Taka to Sao Tomean Dobra

1 BDT = 0 STN

Jul 5, 2024, 21:03 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 21:03 UTC
BDT/STN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

More Bangladeshi Taka info
stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08392
GBP / EUR1.18167
USD / JPY160.755
GBP / USD1.28083
USD / CHF0.895871
USD / CAD1.36501
EUR / JPY174.246
AUD / USD0.674690

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings