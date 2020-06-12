How Can Xe Help Your Business?

From simplifying international payments to monitoring the currency markets, Xe is ready to help your business make the best foreign exchange solutions.

At Xe, we don’t just facilitate individual money transfers between individual banks accounts. While we do help our customers make money transfers to pay bills, prepare for international travel, or send money to loved ones back home, we also provide a number of money transfer products and services to our corporate customers.

Each year, over 13,000 businesses in over 100 sectors turn to Xe for help managing their international money transfer and foreign exchange processes. What can Xe help with? We’d be happy to tell you.

Save on currency conversion costs

We’ve said this before, but it always bears repeating. When you’re consistently making international payments or exchanging to foreign currencies, if you aren’t prudent in your transfer method, you can easily find yourself on the hook for a lot of additional costs. Bank fees, wire fees, unfavorable exchange rates, and hidden transaction fees are just a few of the extra costs you can potentially incur when making international payments.

Don’t have time to watch the markets? Don’t know how to analyze market volatility, or figure out the best time to transfer money? No problem. When you work with Xe, we’ll watch the markets for you. We’ll help you to get the best exchange rates possible for your transfers, and let you know when you should be making your payments to minimize the added costs. You can also integrate our Currency Data API into your existing systems to easily access exchange rates for your chosen currencies.

Simplify and effectively manage your payments—all of them

When you’re making frequent—and numerous—global payments, it’s important that they clear on time, are free of any errors, and meet all necessary regulatory compliance standards. Fortunately, this isn’t something that has to be done manually and payment by payment. Our systems can help you to simplify and streamline your international payments, without sacrificing quality in the process.

Our Mass Payments solution will enable your business to process, execute and deliver multiple payments on a global scale from a single gateway or integrated into your own systems, easily and securely. This solution will vastly reduce the amount of time and manual work in your international payments, which will then allow you to devote more time and resources to other areas of your business.

Get advice from someone who knows the markets

If you don’t have a background in foreign exchange, trying to make sense of the financial markets can seem an impossible task. And when you’re a business owner, you likely don’t have the time to sit down and familiarize yourself with every minute detail of the foreign currency markets.

We’ve been in the currency business for over 25 years. We know the markets, and we can help you to understand them, recognize the issues they may present to your businesses, and determine the best solutions to navigate the markets and make the best decisions for your business.



Navigating international payments and foreign exchange doesn’t have to be difficult. Visit our Business page to learn more about our offerings and how we can help your business.