International money transfers and global currency conversions

Leading the world in currency conversions and global money transfers for 30+ years

Global currency conversions

1$

Send money online

International money transfers made easy

At Xe, we make sending money fast, secure, and convenient. With just a few clicks, you can send money to over 190 countries worldwide. Join thousands who trust us daily for their money transfer needs.

Live exchange rates

Compare 100+ currencies in real time & find the right moment to transfer funds

Amount
Chart (24h)
1

How to send money online with Xe

  1. 1

    Sign up for free

    It only takes a few minutes—all you need is an email address, and you're ready to get started!

  2. 2

    Get a quote

    Choose your destination country, send & recipient currency, and send amount to generate a quote.

  3. 3

    Add your recipient

    Provide your recipient's payment information (you'll need details like their name and address).

  4. 4

    Verify your identity

    For some transfers, we may need identifying documents to confirm it's really you and keep your money safe.

  5. 5

    Confirm the quote

    Confirm and fund your transfer with a bank account, credit card, or a debit card and you're done!

  6. 6

    Track your transfer

    See where your money is and when it arrives to your recipient. Get live chat, phone and email support.

Manage your currencies on the go with the Xe app

It has everything you need for international money transfers — easy, secure, and low fees starting at $0.
Xe currency tools

FX insights, advanced indicators, live news feeds & customizable dashboards

International transfers

Send money to 190 countries across 130 currencies. Enjoy flexible ways to send and receive money.
Rate alerts

Set free rate alerts for any currency pair. We’ll notify you at your desired rate.
Historical currency rates

Analyze rate trends for any currency over a few days, weeks, months, or years. Get an automated currency feed through the Xe Currency Data API.
IBAN calculator

Search and validate your IBAN (International Bank Account Number) to make sure your transfer is sent to the right destination.
Currency email updates

Get a daily analysis of markets, exchange rates, and news straight in your inbox.
Xe currency data API

Providing commercial grade exchange rates to 3000+ companies worldwide

The world's most trusted source for currency data

Our exchange rate API offers real-time, accurate, and reliable data for hundreds of currencies. Xe's proprietary rates are sourced directly from financial data providers and reputable banks.
GET https://xecdapi.xe.com/v1/convert_from

{
  "from": USD,
  "to": {
    "CAD": 1.260046,
    "CHF": 0.933058,
    "EUR": 0.806942,
    "GBP": 0.719154,
    [170 world currencies]
  }
}
Trusted by
Shopify color logo
Clearbooks color logo
Vistaprint color logo

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

Xe for business

Experience our upgraded business platform that makes it simple to hold, manage, and send money across borders, all from one account.

Global payments

Send fast, reliable business payments worldwide. Make one-off or bulk payments to over 190 countries in 145+ currencies.

Multi-currency accounts

Hold and manage multi-currency accounts with no setup or monthly fees. Convert when rates suit you and send payments instantly.

FX risk management

Lock in exchange rates or set limits so your business stays stable even when markets shift.

Integrations and automation

Connect Xe to your ERP or accounting system, or integrate directly with our API to automate payments, reporting, and updates.

