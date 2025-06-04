Spain 的 ING Bank SWIFT 程式碼
ING Bank 的 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼是 INGDESMMXXX。但是，ING Bank 可能會根據服務或分公司使用不同的 SWIFT/BIC 代碼。如果您不確定要使用哪一個，請與收款人確認或直接聯絡 ING Bank。
INGDESMMXXX
銀行名稱
ING BANK NV,SPANISH BRANCH (DIRECT)
SWIFT代碼
INGDESMMXXX
地址
C/ VIA DE LOS POBLADOS 1F
城市
MADRID
國家
SPAIN
這是 Spain 的 ING Bank 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼
當地分公司
您可以在下方找到 Spain 的 ING Bank 當地分行。
關於 INGDESMMXXX
Spain 的 ING Bank 的主要 SWIFT 程式碼是 INGDESMMXXX。此代碼標識了該銀行在 Spain 負責國際支付的主要辦公室，通常在不需要或沒有特定分行代碼時使用。如果您要向 Spain 的 ING Bank 帳戶匯款，且收款人未提供當地分行的 SWIFT 代碼，則使用 INGDESMMXXX 通常是安全可靠的選擇。
使用 INGDESMMXXX
您可以在下列情況下使用 ING Bank 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼 INGDESMMXXX：
向 Spain 的 ING Bank 進行國際匯款
收款人未提供特定分行的 SWIFT/BIC 代碼
ING Bank 透過其主要辦公室集中處理付款
您要使用廣泛接受的預設 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼
檢查您的 SWIFT 付款是否有錯誤
在發送 SWIFT 付款之前，請仔細檢查 SWIFT 代碼是否與收款人的銀行相匹配，以及帳號和姓名是否輸入正確。即使是小錯誤也可能會延遲或阻礙轉移。如果您在轉帳時使用了不正確的訊息，請聯絡您的銀行。
接收 Spain 中 ING Bank 的付款？
要接收發送到您在 Spain 的 ING Bank 帳戶的國際付款，您需要提供正確的 SWIFT/BIC 代碼、帳號和其他銀行詳細資訊。確保您的寄件者擁有正確的資訊以避免延誤。
常見問題
ING Bank 的主辦公室 SWIFT 代碼是 INGDESMMXXX。此代碼通常用於向銀行 總部進行國際電匯。它在 SWIFT 網路中標識 ING Bank，有助於確保資金被轉移到正確的金融機構。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.