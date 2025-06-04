搜尋您銀行的 SWIFT 代碼
什麼是 SWIFT/BIC 代碼？
SWIFT 代碼（也稱為 BIC）是一種國際銀行標識符，用於確保您的資金在跨境發送或接收資金時到達正確的地方。它告訴銀行具體哪家金融機構參與了轉賬，有助於確保國際支付的安全、準確交付。
為什麼我需要 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼？
在發送或接收國際轉帳時，您通常需要 SWIFT/BIC 代碼，因為它有助於識別正確的金融機構並安全地進行付款。但是，並非所有國際轉帳都需要此代碼——某些國家或付款方式可能會使用 IBAN、路由號碼或國家清算代碼等替代方案。
我的銀行是否有多個 SWIFT 代碼？
許多銀行都有多個 SWIFT 代碼，尤其是在不同城市設有分行的大型銀行。一些銀行使用單一的全球 SWIFT 代碼，而其他銀行則為特定分行分配唯一代碼，以幫助更準確地路由國際支付。
常見問題
SWIFT 代码用于在跨境汇款或收款时识别特定的银行或金融机构。它就像您银行的国际地址，帮助您在全球银行系统中安全准确地进行转账。虽然并非所有转账方式或国家/地区都需要 SWIFT 代码，但在通过银行进行传统电汇时通常需要它。提供正确的 SWIFT 代码可以降低付款延迟、被拒或错误汇款的风险。
這取決於銀行。一些銀行對所有分行使用單一的全球 SWIFT 代碼，而其他銀行則為特定分行或部門分配唯一的代碼 - 特別是在大城市或商業和公司帳戶。如果您的分行有專用的 SWIFT 代碼，最好使用它，因為它可以加快處理速度並提高追蹤準確性。如果沒有，銀行總部的 SWIFT 代碼通常是可靠的替代方案。
您可以透過以下幾種方式找到分行的 SWIFT 代碼：
類似本頁的搜尋工具
網路銀行平台，通常提供國際轉帳詳情
銀行對帳單或正式信函
分行客戶支援或銀行主要求助專線
如果您的分行沒有唯一的 SWIFT 代碼，您的銀行可能會指示您使用通用代碼或總行代碼。
使用錯誤的 SWIFT 代碼可能會導致延遲、拒絕，或者在某些情況下，資金被發送到錯誤的金融機構。如果付款被拒絕，可能會退還給付款人，通常會收取額外費用。如果資金到達錯誤的銀行，取回資金可能會很耗時，並且可能會產生追償費用。在確認轉帳之前，請務必與您的銀行或收款人仔細核對 SWIFT 代碼，尤其是大額或緊急付款。
標準 SWIFT 代碼長度為 8 或 11 個字符，其結構如下：
銀行代碼（4 個字母）：用於識別銀行
國家代碼（2 個字母）：用於識別銀行所在的國家/地區
地點代碼（2 個字元）：用於標識城市或地區
分行代碼（3 個字符，可選）：用於識別特定分行
如果代碼長度只有 8 個字符，通常指的是銀行的總行。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
