博茨瓦納 的 Standard Chartered Botswana SWIFT 程式碼
Standard Chartered Botswana 的 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼是 SCHBBWGXXXX。但是，Standard Chartered Botswana 可能會根據服務或分公司使用不同的 SWIFT/BIC 代碼。如果您不確定要使用哪一個，請與收款人確認或直接聯絡 Standard Chartered Botswana。
SCHBBWGXXXX
銀行名稱
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK BOTSWANA LTD.
SWIFT代碼
SCHBBWGXXXX
地址
STANDARD HOUSE BUILDING, FLOOR 5, QUEENS ROAD THE MALL
城市
GABORONE
國家
BOTSWANA
這是 Botswana 的 Standard Chartered Botswana 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼
當地分公司
您可以在下方找到 Botswana 的 Standard Chartered Botswana 當地分行。
關於 SCHBBWGXXXX
博茨瓦納 的 Standard Chartered Botswana 的主要 SWIFT 程式碼是 SCHBBWGXXXX。此代碼標識了該銀行在 博茨瓦納 負責國際支付的主要辦公室，通常在不需要或沒有特定分行代碼時使用。如果您要向 博茨瓦納 的 Standard Chartered Botswana 帳戶匯款，且收款人未提供當地分行的 SWIFT 代碼，則使用 SCHBBWGXXXX 通常是安全可靠的選擇。
使用 SCHBBWGXXXX
您可以在下列情況下使用 Standard Chartered Botswana 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼 SCHBBWGXXXX：
向 博茨瓦納 的 Standard Chartered Botswana 進行國際匯款
收款人未提供特定分行的 SWIFT/BIC 代碼
Standard Chartered Botswana 透過其主要辦公室集中處理付款
您要使用廣泛接受的預設 SWIFT/BIC 程式碼
檢查您的 SWIFT 付款是否有錯誤
在發送 SWIFT 付款之前，請仔細檢查 SWIFT 代碼是否與收款人的銀行相匹配，以及帳號和姓名是否輸入正確。即使是小錯誤也可能會延遲或阻礙轉移。如果您在轉帳時使用了不正確的訊息，請聯絡您的銀行。
接收 博茨瓦納 中 Standard Chartered Botswana 的付款？
要接收發送到您在 博茨瓦納 的 Standard Chartered Botswana 帳戶的國際付款，您需要提供正確的 SWIFT/BIC 代碼、帳號和其他銀行詳細資訊。確保您的寄件者擁有正確的資訊以避免延誤。
準備向 Standard Chartered Botswana 匯款嗎？
Xe 可以輕鬆地向 Standard Chartered Botswana 和全球數千家其他銀行匯款。支援超過 130 種貨幣並可轉帳至 190 個國家/地區，您可以放心匯款。
常見問題
Standard Chartered Botswana 的主辦公室 SWIFT 代碼是 SCHBBWGXXXX。此代碼通常用於向銀行 {{city}} 總部進行國際電匯。它在 SWIFT 網路中標識 Standard Chartered Botswana，有助於確保資金被轉移到正確的金融機構。
如果您不知道當地分行的 SWIFT 代碼，通常可以使用總部 SWIFT 代碼 (SCHBBWGXXXX) 來接收國際付款。不過，最好與您的銀行確認，以避免潛在的延誤。您可以透過檢查網路銀行入口網站、聯絡客戶服務或查看最近的銀行對帳單來找到正確的代碼。
是的，使用主要辦公室 SWIFT 代碼（SCHBBWGXXXX）接收國際付款通常是安全的——特別是當您當地的分行沒有專用代碼時。 Standard Chartered Botswana 仍可使用您的完整帳號和其他識別詳細資料將資金轉入您的帳戶。也就是說，請務必與您的銀行核實這種方法，尤其是對於大額交易。
若要尋找您所在 Standard Chartered Botswana 分行的正確 SWIFT 代碼，您有以下幾個選項：
使用我們的分行 SWIFT 程式碼尋找器－這是檢查您的分行是否擁有唯一的 SWIFT 程式碼或是否應使用總行程式碼 (SCHBBWGXXXX) 的最簡單方法。
登入您的 Standard Chartered Botswana 網路銀行平台並查看電匯說明。
聯絡您當地的分行或致電 Standard Chartered Botswana 客服。
查看最近的銀行對帳單或支票簿，其中可能包含國際付款詳情。
如果您的分行沒有唯一的 SWIFT 代碼，通常可以使用 SCHBBWGXXXX。
如果您輸入了錯誤的 SWIFT 代碼：
您的付款可能會被延遲或被拒絕。
資金可能會被發送到錯誤的金融機構，並且可能需要一些時間才能恢復。
某些銀行可能會對退回或錯誤匯款收取費用。
為避免這種情況，請務必在發送轉帳前仔細檢查 SWIFT 代碼和帳戶資訊。
大多數情況下，您需要 SWIFT 代碼來接收國際付款，因為它可以識別收款銀行並確保正確的路由。根據國家/地區和轉帳方式，匯款人可能還需要其他詳細信息，例如您的帳號、路由號碼或 IBAN。
是的，Standard Chartered Botswana 通常有一個主要辦公室 SWIFT 代碼（SCHBBWGXXXX）以及特定地點的分行特定 SWIFT 代碼。如果您能夠找到當地分行的 SWIFT 代碼，最好使用該代碼來確保最準確的路由。如果您的分行沒有唯一代碼或您不確定，使用主要代碼通常可以接收國際付款。
SCHBBWGXXXX 是 Standard Chartered Botswana 的 {{city}} 總部使用的標準 SWIFT 代碼。其他 Standard Chartered Botswana 實體（例如不同國家或業務部門的分行）可能有自己的 SWIFT 代碼，尤其是對於企業或投資銀行業務。差異在於地點或商業目的，但對於大多數向 博茨瓦納 進行個人和小型企業轉帳而言，SCHBBWGXXXX 是正確且充分的程式碼。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.