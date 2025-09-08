BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A. SWIFT 代碼是
PUPPALTR XXX
銀行名稱
BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A.
城市
TIRANA
地址
TWIN TOWERS 1ST TOWER, BLVD.DESHMORET E KOMBIT, TIRANA, TIRANA, 1010
國家
ALBANIA
SWIFT 程式碼定期驗證和更新
我應該何時使用 PUPPALTRXXX？
SWIFT 代碼用於確保您的資金在跨境匯款或收款時到達正確的地方。當您想要匯款至上述地址、城市和國家的 BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A. 時，請使用 PUPPALTRXXX。請務必確認您使用的 SWIFT 代碼屬於目的地銀行。
分解 PUPPALTRXXX
SWIFT/BIC 代碼由 8 到 11 個字母和數字組成，用於識別世界上特定的銀行和分行。
銀行代碼（PUPP:這 4 個字母代表 BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A.
國家代碼 (AL)：這兩個字母表示該銀行所在的國家是 阿爾巴尼亞。
位置代碼 (TR):這兩個字符表示銀行總部所在地。
分行代碼 (XXX:這 3 位數字指定特定的分支。 BIC代碼以‘XXX’結尾，指的是銀行總部。
BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A.
|SWIFT代碼
|PUPPALTRXXX
|SWIFT 代碼（8 位元字元）
|PUPPALTR
|分行代碼
|XXX
|銀行名稱
|BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A.
|分公司名稱
|BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A.
|地址
|TWIN TOWERS 1ST TOWER
|城市
|TIRANA
|國家
|阿爾巴尼亞
BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A. 程式碼詳情
正確的 SWIFT 代碼對於避免轉帳過程中出現任何問題或延遲至關重要。在使用 SWIFT 代碼之前，請確保：
驗證銀行：仔細檢查銀行名稱是否與收款人的銀行相符。
檢查分支名稱：如果您使用特定分行的 SWIFT 代碼，請確保分行與收款人的分行相符。
確認國家：銀行在世界各地都有分行。驗證 SWIFT 代碼是否與目的地銀行的國家相對應。
關於 PUPPALTRXXX 的常見問題解答
SWIFT 代碼是用來識別世界各地銀行和金融機構進行國際匯款的唯一識別碼。 SWIFT 代表環球同業銀行金融電訊協會。這些代碼有助於確保付款被發送到正確的銀行和國家。典型的 SWIFT 代碼長度為 8 或 11 個字符，包含有關銀行、國家、位置以及有時特定分支機構的資訊。
並非總是如此。有些銀行對所有分行使用單一的 SWIFT 代碼（通常是以 XXX 結尾的總行代碼）。其他機構為各個分支機構分配唯一的 SWIFT 代碼，通常為特定的最後三個字元。如果收款人提供了特定於分支機構的代碼，最好使用它 - 它可能有助於加快處理速度或確保付款更快到達正確的位置。
當您向上述城市和地址的 BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A. 發送或接收國際電匯時，您應該使用 PUPPALTRXXX。它可以識別收款人的銀行和分行，尤其是透過 SWIFT 網路跨境匯款時。某些國家和付款類型可能不需要 SWIFT 代碼，因此在發起轉帳之前請務必與收款人或銀行核實。
SWIFT/BIC 代碼 PUPPALTRXXX 用於向 BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A. 進行國際轉帳。以下是代碼各部分的含義：
PUPP – 銀行代碼，代表 BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A.
AL – 國家代碼，表示銀行位於 阿爾巴尼亞
TR – 位置代碼，指示銀行總部所在地
XXX – 分行代碼，若顯示為「XXX」，表示主辦公室或主要分行
是的，BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A. 可能經營多家分行。每個分支機構可能服務於不同的地區，提供不同的服務，並且當涉及國際電匯時，有些分支機構甚至可能使用不同的 SWIFT 代碼。在提供付款指示時，確定您的帳戶所在的特定分行非常重要。
如果您使用錯誤的 SWIFT 代碼，您的付款可能會被延遲、錯誤路由，甚至被收款銀行拒絕。在某些情況下，資金可能會退還給匯款人，並可能收取額外費用。請務必確保 SWIFT 代碼與您的分行或官方總部代碼相符。如果您不確定，請在轉帳前聯絡 BANKA OTP ALBANIA SH.A.。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.