Powering all your transfers

We're not just any transfer service. From everyday payments to high-stakes moves, our customers trust us to make it happen. Dive into our most popular transfers today!

See how easy it is

Bank-beating rates

Transparent fees

Secure & trusted

Transfer funds with Xe to purchase property.

Buying property abroad

Purchasing a house abroad can be both exciting and scary at the same time. Ensuring your funds are transferred securely and cost-effectively is crucial. Let us take care of it.

Learn more
Transfer funds with Xe to help when relocating overseas.

Relocating overseas

Your belongings are packed and you are ready to move abroad, but now you're unsure about how to move your money with you. This can be a daunting task, but with our help, it doesn't have to be.

Learn more
Transfer funds with Xe to invest.

Investing abroad

Looking to expand your portfolio with international investments? Our bank-beating rates ensure you get the most out of your money, giving you more to invest and grow your wealth.

Learn more
Transfer funds with Xe to pay or receive mortgage/rental bills.

Managing housing

Whether you are looking to transfer income from your rental properties or need to make payments for your international mortgage, we will ensure your funds are always delivered.

Learn more
Transfer funds with Xe to support your family.

Supporting family

Creating a better life for yourself and your family takes heart and dedication. With Xe, you can trust that your loved ones will receive the money they need quickly and reliably.

Learn more
Transfer inheritance funds with Xe.

Transferring inheritance

Moving an inheritance can be complex and overwhelming. We understand the need for care and precision, and we're here to support you every step of the way.

Learn more
Private jets & aircraft

Purchasing luxury

High-end purchases deserve a service as refined as your taste. Enjoy fast, reliable, and secure transfers tailored to support your growing portfolio of assets.

Learn more
Student tuition

Studying abroad

Taking the leap to study abroad is exciting, though it can bring uncertainty. Rely on Xe for secure and dependable transfers, so your finances are never in question.

Learn more

Ready to get started?

Whether you're sending money to your loved ones or purchasing your dream home abroad—Xe has you covered. Send money to over 200 countries across 130+ currencies. Setting up your first transfer is just a few clicks away.

Start saving on transfers

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

How do I send money internationally?
How much does it cost to transfer money through Xe?
How long does it take to send money internationally?
How much money can I send abroad?
How do I send money to a bank account?
How to transfer large amount of money?
How do I track my Xe money transfers?