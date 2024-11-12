High-end purchases deserve a service that’s as refined as your taste. Discover the fast, secure, and hassle-free way to send money internationally.
Sending money with Xe isn't just different than your traditional bank—it's smarter. Say goodbye to high margins and hello to more cash in your pocket. Upgrade your transfers and discover the future of international payments today!
We understand the hassle of splitting large transactions due to low send limits. With Xe, you can send more in a single transfer. No matter the amount, we’re here to make it possible.
Real estate & vacation homes
Effortlessly expand your global portfolio. We make investing in real estate and vacation homes abroad easy.
Yachts & private boats
Whether you’re acquiring a yacht for your retreat in Provence or a private boat to reach your island escape, we make every transaction seamless and secure.
Private jets & aircraft
Take to the skies without the hassle. We make buying private jets and helicopters a seamless experience and ensure your money arrives safely and on-time.
Exotic & classic cars
Fuel your passion for rare and exotic cars. We provide a secure, efficient process for acquiring high-end vehicles internationally, from classics to supercars.
Fine art & antiquities
Expand your art collection globally with ease. Whether it's for a contemporary piece or rate artifact, we make sure to your funds are transferred securely and quickly.
Luxury jewelry & timepieces
Acquire timeless elegance anywhere. Purchase luxury jewelry and iconic watches abroad, expanding your collection piece-by-piece.
For more than three decades, clients have trusted us to handle their transfers with the highest standards of security and reliability. With advanced encryption and a proven track record, we’re committed to safeguarding your funds every step of the way.
Are you ready to set up your large money transfer but need some guidance with the process or have other questions? We're here to help and ensure your transfer goes smoothly.
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.
Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.
With our high send limits, you can transfer substantial sums in a single transaction, eliminating the need to split large purchases. This flexibility makes it easy to fund high-value assets, from luxury properties to iconic timepieces, without the usual restrictions.
For security reasons, we do limit how much you can send in a single online transfer. For transfers larger than these, please contact our client services team.
UK & Europe (GBEU): £350,000 GBP or sending currency equivalent
United States (US): $535,000 USD or sending currency equivalent
Canada (CA): $560,000 CAD or sending currency equivalent
Australia & New Zealand (AUNZ): or sending currency equivalent
Our client services team is available 24/7 to support with higher amount transactions.
Security is our priority. With 30 years of experience, advanced encryption, and rigorous compliance standards, we safeguard your funds and personal information throughout the entire transfer process, ensuring peace of mind for your most significant purchases.
Learn more about our Security measures here.
Our transfer times vary based on the destination and currency, but we prioritize efficient processing to ensure timely delivery of your funds. While processing times can vary, with Xe, large money transfers will usually occur between 1-3 business days, with 90% of transfers arriving in just a few minutes.
Learn more about transfer speeds here.
Yes, we provide real-time tracking for your transfers, allowing you to monitor every step of the process. This transparency ensures you know exactly when your funds will arrive, giving you confidence as you complete your transaction.
Our bank-beating exchange rates are specifically designed to help you save more on high-value transfers. Unlike traditional banks, our competitive rates ensure that more of your money goes directly toward your luxury purchase.
You can securely fund a range of high-value acquisitions, including real estate, yachts, private jets, exotic cars, fine art, and luxury jewelry. Our transfer services are designed to handle significant transactions with ease and security, making it simple to invest in exclusive assets worldwide.