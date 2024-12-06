Why Xe is the best solution for global money transfers

Why choose Xe

The all-in-one solution for global business payments

At Xe, we're more than just an international money transfer provider. Our solutions simplify global business payments, protect your funds from currency fluctuations and help you expand into new markets with customized solutions.

Trusted by global industry leaders

Join businesses worldwide that rely on Xe for safe, fast, and reliable money transfer solutions.

Part of Euronet Worldwide

As part of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), Xe is the third-largest money transfer network globally. We’re here to help your business navigate the complexities of doing international trade with confidence.

The Xe app has 280 million global users

280M+ global users

With over 280 million annual users, including 15,000 businesses, Xe has established a reputation for delivering reliable payments for decades.

129 billion dollars of money processed for businesses

$129B+ annually

As of 2024, Xe has successfully processed $129 billion in international money transfers, helping businesses expand across new markets.

Xe has processed over 12 billion dollars in global payments

12.4B+ transactions

With over 12.4 billion transactions processed in 2024, Xe is dedicated to providing secure money transfers that meet the demands of global markets.

Xe's money transfer solutions that meet your business's needs

We understand currency, so you don’t have to. From converting and holding balances to managing currency risk, Xe offers a range of customizable money transfer solutions tailored to your needs.

Manage FX risk

With 30+ years of experience, we help businesses stay safe from market fluctuations. We give you the tools and expert guidance to create the best strategy that aligns with your needs.

Gain market insights

Access accurate live currency rates directly from our Xe insights dashboard. We monitor the market 24/7, so you can see up-to-date currency trends and rates at any time.

Convert funds

Exchange money in 130+ currencies for big or small transactions. With competitive rates available at any time, you can maximize the value of your business's money transfers.

Receive payments

Receive payments from across 190+ countries, directly into your business account. Payments arrive quickly and safely without the slow processes of traditional banking.

Make global payments

Simplify financial management by handling all your money transfers through one account with Xe. We help speed up payment processes, reduce manual tasks, and save you time.

Hold currency balances

Hold balances in multiple currencies to pay suppliers and employees directly in their currency. Choose when to convert currencies based on the current exchange rate.

Xe gives you access to Dandelion payments, the world's largest payment network

Dandelion Payments

Access Dandelion, the world’s largest real-time global payment network

Get full access to Dandelion when you join Xe. Enable your business to send money to 195+ countries in 105 currencies with access to 7 billion bank accounts, mobile wallets, and 550,000+ cash pickup locations.

Xe Insights provides currency analysis and real-time market data

Xe Currency Insights

Optimize your currency strategy with Xe Insights

Use Xe Insights to access live exchange rates, real-time data, and market trends. Our team of global market experts will help your business understand market conditions and develop a winning currency strategy.

Dedicated to protecting your security

Xe’s security measures are regularly updated to meet industry standards. We utilize security systems including encryption, multi-factor authentication, and continuous monitoring to your transactions and data safe.

Xe has simple ERP integrations to pay invoices, vendors and employees

Easy ERP integrations to simplify your workflow

Pay invoices, vendors, and employees directly from your ERP system with Xe. Our platform integrates with common softwares like Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics, so you can focus on growing your business.

Risk management

Protect against market shifts with Xe's risk management solutions

Enjoy peace of mind knowing that your money is protected from market volatility. Whether using a limit order or forward contract, we provide secure solutions and tools for your money transfers.

Forward contracts

Lock in a favorable rate for future transfers. No matter how the market shifts, your costs stay consistent.

Limit orders

No need to wait around—set a target exchange rate, and we will process your money transfer when it’s met.

Option contracts

Lock in a rate with flexibility. You’re protected if the rates worsen, but benefit if they improve.

Xe helps international businesses expand into new markets

Ready to simplify global business payments?

Talk to a currency expert to learn how Xe can help your business grow, protect against market fluctuations, maximize your currency's value, and simplify your international business processes. Choose Xe today!

