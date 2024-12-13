Automate supplier payments
In manufacturing, shifts in exchange rates can directly impact your profit margins. With Xe's innovative payment solutions, maintain predictable costs, secure competitive pricing, and protect your bottom line.
Lock in rates to ensure predictable costs for materials and production, even as exchange rates fluctuate. Provide stable pricing to build customer trust, secure loyalty, and win new contracts.
At Xe, our global payment solutions go beyond transfers. From FX risk management to real-time insights, we customize tools to meet your manufacturing needs.
Leverage 24/7 market monitoring with Xe Insights to make informed decisions for budgeting, pricing, and scaling your manufacturing business.
Protect your margins from exchange rate volatility. Use tools like forward contracts to secure stable costs for raw materials and international sales.
Seamlessly integrate Xe into your ERP system to streamline payment workflows, reduce manual processes, and improve operational efficiency.
Our global network connects businesses in the manufacturing industry to suppliers, contractors, and employees in over 190+ countries with access to 130+ currencies.
Speak to a dealer to understand current market conditions. Learn how your manufacturing business can secure margins on projects and optimize sustainable growth.
Access our competitive exchange rates to save money and offer reliable pricing for overseas materials. This helps you stay competitive against international and local competitors.
Talk with with an Xe currency expert to learn how our global payment solutions can benefit your manufacturing business. We’re here to provide the tools and insights you need to protect your margins and simplify payments.