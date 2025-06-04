Banco BPM SPA SWIFT code in Italy

The main SWIFT code for Banco BPM SPA in Italy is BAPPIT22XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Italy and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banco BPM SPA in Italy, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BAPPIT22XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.