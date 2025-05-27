SWIFT codes are used to ensure that your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving money across borders. Use CBBABSNSXXX when you want to send money to ITAU UNIBANCO S.A. - NASSAU BRANCH (FORMERLY BANCO ITAU BBA S.A. - NASSAU BRANCH) at the above listed address, city, and country. Always confirm that the SWIFT code you're using belongs to the destination bank.