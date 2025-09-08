- Home
- Hold, Send, and Convert Funds with Multi-Currency Accounts - Xe
Hold, send, and convert balances with multi-currency accounts
Manage your money in multiple currencies across 190+ countries all in one platform. Stay ahead of market volatility, send faster payments with pre-funded accounts, and convert when the time is right.
Built for global businesses
Multi-currency accounts make it easier to handle all the currencies your business uses. With fast payments, competitive rates, and no extra fees, it's the smarter way to manage your money.
Move money in minutes to 190+ countries
Take control of your payments with pre-funded accounts for faster cashflow, fewer delays, and smoother business operations.
Convert at great rates
Stay ahead of FX volatility and maximize the value of your money.
Track payments
Know exactly when funds are sent, delivered, and received.
Hold accounts in multiple currencies
Open and manage multi-currency accounts with no setup or monthly fees. Convert when rates suit you and send payments instantly with pre-funded balances.
Pay no extra fees for account operations
You only pay for the currency exchange itself. You won't be charged any extra fees for things like funding your account, converting currencies, or making payouts.
Instant account set up
Set up multi-currency accounts and start using your funds immediately.
Protect your margins from market volatility
Exchange rates move up and down every day, and those changes can affect how much you pay or receive in another currency. Xe’s FX risk management tools help you plan ahead. Lock in or target rates to shield your business from market swings and protect your bottom line.
30+ years of trust
Over 15,000 businesses trust us to protect their money and data each year. Your funds are safeguarded through regulated protections, top-tier financial partners, and enterprise-grade security so you can move money with confidence.
Built for teams like yours
AP specialists
Pay suppliers directly in their currency, avoid extra conversions, and settle invoices faster.
CFO's
Hold and convert currencies strategically to reduce FX risk, control costs, and improve cash flow.
CTOs
Integrate multi-currency payments into systems for streamlined, scalable, and secure operations.
Built for global industries
Importers
Hold foreign currencies to pay overseas suppliers directly and reduce conversion costs.
IT services
Simplify international client billing and vendor payments by holding and using funds in their native currencies.
Travel & hospitality
Manage bookings, partner payments, and supplier costs in local currencies to protect margins.
Ready to manage funds in multi-currency accounts?
Set up a free account with us to start experiencing the benefits of using multi-currency accounts. Save on costs and have the currency of your choice at your fingertips, ready for any transaction.
Multi-currency accounts FAQ
Multi-currency accounts let you hold, send, and convert funds in multiple currencies from a single Xe business account. You can store and manage your money in 20+ supported currencies.
Hold balances in multiple currencies and wait until the exchange rate is favorable to convert your funds. This can help keep funds stable and minimize exposure to market fluctuations.
Nope! You can manage all your currency balances in a single account - no need to open multiple accounts. This helps keep you organized and simplifies your currency management.
Once you set up a multi-currency account, you can start holding and using your balance right away!