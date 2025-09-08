Moving to Germany: A Guide for Expats

- Home
Table of Contents
Key takeaways
Stays over 90 days usually need a residence visa before travel, then a residence permit after arrival.
First wins: Registration (Anmeldung) within two weeks, Tax ID (IdNr), health insurance, and a bank account.
Expect a security deposit (Kaution) up to three months of cold rent and a six-month window before most non-EU licences need exchanging.
Moving to Germany?
Thinking about a new life in Germany? Great choice. The first weeks come with a little paperwork, but it is manageable when you follow a simple order. This guide walks through visas, registration, health cover, banking, housing, and driving.. If you need to move money for a deposit, tuition, or setup costs, you can check the latest EUR rate, compare providers, and start your transfer when you are ready.
1. Visas and residence
If you plan to live, work, or study in Germany for more than 90 days, you generally apply for a national residence visa before you travel, then convert it to a residence permit after arrival.¹
Skilled professionals may qualify for the EU Blue Card with a 2025 general salary threshold of €48,300 and a lower threshold of €43,759.80 for certain bottleneck professions and new entrants.² Always confirm the latest amounts for your role.
Visa routes at a glance
Route
Purpose
Valid for
Notes
National visa → Residence permit
Work, study, family reunion
Varies by purpose
Apply before travel, convert in Germany.¹
EU Blue Card
Skilled professionals
Up to 4 years, renewable
Salary thresholds apply.²
Student residence
Degree, language study
Program-dependent
Proof of funds and insurance required.¹
Family reunion
Spouses, children
Varies
Check language and income rules.¹
2. Registration (Anmeldung) and IDs
Registration (Anmeldung). After you move into a home, you must register your address within two weeks. Bring your passport and a landlord confirmation (Wohnungsgeberbestätigung).³
Tax ID (IdNr). After registration, your 11-digit IdNr arrives by post. Employers use it for payroll and it is permanent.⁴
First-month checklist
Weekly
Do this
Why it matters
Week
Registration (Anmeldung)
Required within two weeks.³
Week 1-2
Confirm health insurance
Compulsory for residents.⁵
Week 2–3
Receive IdNr, open a bank account
Needed for payroll and payments.⁴ ⁶
Week 3–4
Set up TV/radio licence (Rundfunkbeitrag), check driving-licence rules
Avoid late notices and plan for an exchange if needed.⁷ ⁸
3. Health insurance (Krankenversicherung)
Health insurance is compulsory for residents.⁵ Most employees join the statutory system; others may be eligible for private coverage depending on income and situation. If you are arriving on a visa, check which proof of coverage is needed for your residence-permit appointment.
Health insurance options
Type
Best for
Pros
Considerations
Statutory (public)
Most employees, many students
Broad coverage, income-based contributions
Choice of funds varies by region.
Private
High earners, certain self-employed
Flexible plans and benefits
Eligibility rules and pre-existing condition checks apply.
4. Banking and payments
If you are a legal resident, you have a right to a basic payment account (Basiskonto) that supports deposits, card payments, and transfers.⁶ Your bank will provide an IBAN for euro transfers and a BIC/SWIFT code for international routing.
German tenancy law caps the security deposit at three months of cold rent, and tenants have the right to pay it in three equal monthly installments starting at move-in.⁹ Always transfer the deposit, not cash, and keep receipts. A detailed handover report helps both sides at move-out.
5. Housing and deposits (Kaution)
German tenancy law caps the security deposit at three months of cold rent, and tenants have the right to pay it in three equal monthly installments starting at move-in.⁹ Always transfer the deposit, not cash, and keep receipts. A detailed handover report helps both sides at move-out.
Kaution quick facts
What
Rule
Source
Maximum amount
Up to three months of cold rent
BGB §551.⁹
Payment schedule
Three equal installments permitted
BGB §551.⁹
Handling
Kept separate from landlord’s assets
BGB §551.⁹
6. Work, study, and everyday admin
Starting a job. Bring your IdNr to HR so payroll can start correctly.⁴ Contracts typically list gross salary, probation, vacation, and notice periods. Blue Card holders may qualify for faster settlement routes; check the latest rules.²
Studying. Universities and local immigration offices publish student-permit checklists. Confirm proof of funds, enrollment, and insurance before your appointment.¹
TV/radio licence (Rundfunkbeitrag). Most households pay €18.36 per month per dwelling.⁷ Register promptly and review exemptions that may apply.
7. Costs and everyday life
Budget for rent and deposit, utilities, public transit, mobile and internet, groceries, insurance, residence-permit fees, and one-off items like furniture. Prices vary by city. If you are converting from another currency, check the EUR rate before larger transfers and consider setting a rate alert.
Popular cities snapshot
City
Population (approx.)
Median monthly gross pay (approx.)
Industries
Vibe
Berlin
3,685,265¹⁰
€3,955¹⁸
Tech, media, startups
Creative and international
Munich
1,603,776¹¹
€4,166¹⁷ (Bavaria median)
Automotive, finance, engineering
Polished and outdoorsy
Hamburg
1,862,565¹²
€4,527¹⁶
Trade, logistics, media
Maritime and friendly
Frankfurt
776,843¹³
€4,325¹⁶ (Hesse median)
Finance, aviation
Global business hub
Cologne
1,097,519¹⁴
€4,013¹⁶ (national median proxy)
Media, manufacturing
Sociable and historic
Stuttgart
612,663¹⁵
€4,356¹⁶ (Baden-Württemberg median)
Automotive, research
Innovative and green
8. Driving and licences
If your license was issued outside the EU or EEA, it is generally valid for six months after you become resident. After that, exchange it to keep driving. Requirements vary by issuing country, so check with your local licensing office.⁸
FAQ
Do I really need to register my address?
Yes. Registration within two weeks of moving in is required.³
When will I receive my Tax ID?
Your IdNr is mailed after registration. It is an 11-digit number and does not change.⁴
Can I open a bank account if I am new to Germany?
If you are a legal resident, you have the right to a basic payment account (Basiskonto). Banks still complete standard ID and address checks.⁶
How much is the TV/radio licence?
The current fee is €18.36 per month per dwelling.⁷
How long can I drive on my non-EU licence?
Usually up to six months after you become resident, then an exchange is required to continue driving.⁸
The content within this blog post is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute financial, legal, immigration, or tax advice. All figures and data are based on publicly available sources at the time of writing and are subject to change. Actual conditions may vary depending on location, timing, and personal circumstances. We recommend consulting official government resources or a licensed professional for the most up-to-date and personalized guidance.
