1 Yemeni Rial =
0.034970858 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 28.5952 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.034970858 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 28.5952 YER
YER
SVC
|1 YER
|0.0349709 SVC
|5 YER
|0.174854 SVC
|10 YER
|0.349709 SVC
|25 YER
|0.874271 SVC
|50 YER
|1.74854 SVC
|100 YER
|3.49709 SVC
|500 YER
|17.4854 SVC
|1,000 YER
|34.9709 SVC
|5,000 YER
|174.854 SVC
|10,000 YER
|349.709 SVC
1 YER = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034975
|0.035017
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034940
|0.034940
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.034961
|0.034960
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings