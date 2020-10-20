1 YER to ROL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Romanian Lei

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

184.32564 Romanian Lei

1 ROL = 0.00542518 YER

ROL replaced by RON

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:42 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Romanian Leu

yer
YER
rol
ROL
1 YER184.326 ROL
5 YER921.628 ROL
10 YER1,843.26 ROL
25 YER4,608.14 ROL
50 YER9,216.28 ROL
100 YER18,432.6 ROL
500 YER92,162.8 ROL
1,000 YER184,326 ROL
5,000 YER921,628 ROL
10,000 YER1,843,260 ROL

Convert Romanian Leu to Yemeni Rial

rol
ROL
yer
YER
1 ROL0.00542518 YER
5 ROL0.0271259 YER
10 ROL0.0542518 YER
25 ROL0.13563 YER
50 ROL0.271259 YER
100 ROL0.542518 YER
500 ROL2.71259 YER
1,000 ROL5.42518 YER
5,000 ROL27.1259 YER
10,000 ROL54.2518 YER

YER to ROL Chart

1 YER = 0 ROL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0186240.018713
Low
0.0182270.018227
Average
0.0184870.018468
Volatility
0.34%0.34%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
rol

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

