1 YER to PTE - Convert Yemeni Rials to Portuguese Escudos

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.74282889 Portuguese Escudos

1 PTE = 1.34621 YER

PTE replaced by EUR

Yemeni Rial to Portuguese Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:22 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Portuguese Escudo

yer
YER
pte
PTE
1 YER0.742829 PTE
5 YER3.71414 PTE
10 YER7.42829 PTE
25 YER18.5707 PTE
50 YER37.1414 PTE
100 YER74.2829 PTE
500 YER371.414 PTE
1,000 YER742.829 PTE
5,000 YER3,714.14 PTE
10,000 YER7,428.29 PTE

Convert Portuguese Escudo to Yemeni Rial

pte
PTE
yer
YER
1 PTE1.34621 YER
5 PTE6.73103 YER
10 PTE13.4621 YER
25 PTE33.6551 YER
50 PTE67.3103 YER
100 PTE134.621 YER
500 PTE673.103 YER
1,000 PTE1,346.21 YER
5,000 PTE6,731.03 YER
10,000 PTE13,462.1 YER

YER to PTE Chart

1 YER = 0 PTE

1 Yemeni Rial to Portuguese Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

pte

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

