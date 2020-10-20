1 YER to PKR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Pakistani Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.1131484 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 0.898353 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Pakistani Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:15 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Pakistani Rupee

yer
YER
pkr
PKR
1 YER1.11315 PKR
5 YER5.56574 PKR
10 YER11.1315 PKR
25 YER27.8287 PKR
50 YER55.6574 PKR
100 YER111.315 PKR
500 YER556.574 PKR
1,000 YER1,113.15 PKR
5,000 YER5,565.74 PKR
10,000 YER11,131.5 PKR

Convert Pakistani Rupee to Yemeni Rial

pkr
PKR
yer
YER
1 PKR0.898353 YER
5 PKR4.49176 YER
10 PKR8.98353 YER
25 PKR22.4588 YER
50 PKR44.9176 YER
100 PKR89.8353 YER
500 PKR449.176 YER
1,000 PKR898.353 YER
5,000 PKR4,491.76 YER
10,000 PKR8,983.53 YER

YER to PKR Chart

1 YER = 0 PKR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Pakistani Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.11621.1162
Low
1.11161.1086
Average
1.11311.1123
Volatility
0.11%0.10%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
pkr

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Pakistani Rupee info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings