1 YER to MZM - Convert Yemeni Rials to Mozambican Meticais

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

255.13699 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZM = 0.00391946 YER

MZM replaced by MZN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:38 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Mozambican Metical

yer
YER
mzm
MZM
1 YER255.137 MZM
5 YER1,275.68 MZM
10 YER2,551.37 MZM
25 YER6,378.42 MZM
50 YER12,756.8 MZM
100 YER25,513.7 MZM
500 YER127,568 MZM
1,000 YER255,137 MZM
5,000 YER1,275,680 MZM
10,000 YER2,551,370 MZM

Convert Mozambican Metical to Yemeni Rial

mzm
MZM
yer
YER
1 MZM0.00391946 YER
5 MZM0.0195973 YER
10 MZM0.0391946 YER
25 MZM0.0979866 YER
50 MZM0.195973 YER
100 MZM0.391946 YER
500 MZM1.95973 YER
1,000 MZM3.91946 YER
5,000 MZM19.5973 YER
10,000 MZM39.1946 YER

YER to MZM Chart

1 YER = 0 MZM

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.255230.25652
Low
0.253960.25395
Average
0.254480.25477
Volatility
0.16%0.22%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
mzm

MZM - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZM to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZM.

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings