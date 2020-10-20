1 Yemeni Rial =
0.039733592 Moroccan Dirhams
1 MAD = 25.1676 YER
YER
MAD
|1 YER
|0.0397336 MAD
|5 YER
|0.198668 MAD
|10 YER
|0.397336 MAD
|25 YER
|0.99334 MAD
|50 YER
|1.98668 MAD
|100 YER
|3.97336 MAD
|500 YER
|19.8668 MAD
|1,000 YER
|39.7336 MAD
|5,000 YER
|198.668 MAD
|10,000 YER
|397.336 MAD
1 YER = 0 MAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.039953
|0.040667
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.039449
|0.039449
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.039762
|0.039987
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19%
|0.25%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.More Moroccan Dirham info
