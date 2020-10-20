1 YER to ITL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Italian Lire

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

7.1737572 Italian Lire

1 ITL = 0.139397 YER

ITL replaced by EUR

Yemeni Rial to Italian Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:35 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Italian Lira

yer
YER
itl
ITL
1 YER7.17376 ITL
5 YER35.8688 ITL
10 YER71.7376 ITL
25 YER179.344 ITL
50 YER358.688 ITL
100 YER717.376 ITL
500 YER3,586.88 ITL
1,000 YER7,173.76 ITL
5,000 YER35,868.8 ITL
10,000 YER71,737.6 ITL

Convert Italian Lira to Yemeni Rial

itl
ITL
yer
YER
1 ITL0.139397 YER
5 ITL0.696985 YER
10 ITL1.39397 YER
25 ITL3.48492 YER
50 ITL6.96985 YER
100 ITL13.9397 YER
500 ITL69.6985 YER
1,000 ITL139.397 YER
5,000 ITL696.985 YER
10,000 ITL1,393.97 YER

YER to ITL Chart

1 YER = 0 ITL

1 Yemeni Rial to Italian Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

itl

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

