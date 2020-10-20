1 Yemeni Rial =
0.55238705 Icelandic Kronur
1 ISK = 1.81032 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
ISK
|1 YER
|0.552387 ISK
|5 YER
|2.76194 ISK
|10 YER
|5.52387 ISK
|25 YER
|13.8097 ISK
|50 YER
|27.6194 ISK
|100 YER
|55.2387 ISK
|500 YER
|276.194 ISK
|1,000 YER
|552.387 ISK
|5,000 YER
|2,761.94 ISK
|10,000 YER
|5,523.87 ISK
1 YER = 0 ISK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55793
|0.56692
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54772
|0.54772
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.55448
|0.55630
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.More Icelandic Krona info
