1 YER to GBP - Convert Yemeni Rials to British Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0031356393 British Pounds

1 GBP = 318.914 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to British Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:47 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to British Pound

yer
YER
gbp
GBP
1 YER0.00313564 GBP
5 YER0.0156782 GBP
10 YER0.0313564 GBP
25 YER0.078391 GBP
50 YER0.156782 GBP
100 YER0.313564 GBP
500 YER1.56782 GBP
1,000 YER3.13564 GBP
5,000 YER15.6782 GBP
10,000 YER31.3564 GBP

Convert British Pound to Yemeni Rial

gbp
GBP
yer
YER
1 GBP318.914 YER
5 GBP1,594.57 YER
10 GBP3,189.14 YER
25 GBP7,972.86 YER
50 GBP15,945.7 YER
100 GBP31,891.4 YER
500 GBP159,457 YER
1,000 GBP318,914 YER
5,000 GBP1,594,570 YER
10,000 GBP3,189,140 YER

YER to GBP Chart

1 YER = 0 GBP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to British Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316650.0032343
Low
0.00311940.0031194
Average
0.00314540.0031660
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
gbp

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

More British Pound info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings