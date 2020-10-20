1 YER to FRF - Convert Yemeni Rials to French Francs

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.024303971 French Francs

1 FRF = 41.1455 YER

FRF replaced by EUR

Yemeni Rial to French Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:34 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to French Franc

yer
YER
frf
FRF
1 YER0.024304 FRF
5 YER0.12152 FRF
10 YER0.24304 FRF
25 YER0.607599 FRF
50 YER1.2152 FRF
100 YER2.4304 FRF
500 YER12.152 FRF
1,000 YER24.304 FRF
5,000 YER121.52 FRF
10,000 YER243.04 FRF

Convert French Franc to Yemeni Rial

frf
FRF
yer
YER
1 FRF41.1455 YER
5 FRF205.728 YER
10 FRF411.455 YER
25 FRF1,028.64 YER
50 FRF2,057.28 YER
100 FRF4,114.55 YER
500 FRF20,572.8 YER
1,000 FRF41,145.5 YER
5,000 FRF205,728 YER
10,000 FRF411,455 YER

YER to FRF Chart

1 YER = 0 FRF

1 Yemeni Rial to French Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

