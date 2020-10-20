1 Yemeni Rial =
0.057967775 Estonian Krooni
1 EEK = 17.2510 YER
EEK replaced by EUR
YER
EEK
|1 YER
|0.0579678 EEK
|5 YER
|0.289839 EEK
|10 YER
|0.579678 EEK
|25 YER
|1.44919 EEK
|50 YER
|2.89839 EEK
|100 YER
|5.79678 EEK
|500 YER
|28.9839 EEK
|1,000 YER
|57.9678 EEK
|5,000 YER
|289.839 EEK
|10,000 YER
|579.678 EEK
1 YER = 0 EEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037420
|0.0037611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036636
|0.0036636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037149
|0.0037115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.
