1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0054501946 Canadian Dollars
1 CAD = 183.480 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
CAD
|1 YER
|0.00545019 CAD
|5 YER
|0.027251 CAD
|10 YER
|0.0545019 CAD
|25 YER
|0.136255 CAD
|50 YER
|0.27251 CAD
|100 YER
|0.545019 CAD
|500 YER
|2.7251 CAD
|1,000 YER
|5.45019 CAD
|5,000 YER
|27.251 CAD
|10,000 YER
|54.5019 CAD
1 YER = 0 CAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0055012
|0.0055202
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0054460
|0.0054135
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0054760
|0.0054685
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23%
|0.27%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.More Canadian Dollar info
