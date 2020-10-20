1 YER to CAD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Canadian Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0054501946 Canadian Dollars

1 CAD = 183.480 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Canadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:45 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Canadian Dollar

yer
YER
cad
CAD
1 YER0.00545019 CAD
5 YER0.027251 CAD
10 YER0.0545019 CAD
25 YER0.136255 CAD
50 YER0.27251 CAD
100 YER0.545019 CAD
500 YER2.7251 CAD
1,000 YER5.45019 CAD
5,000 YER27.251 CAD
10,000 YER54.5019 CAD

Convert Canadian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

cad
CAD
yer
YER
1 CAD183.48 YER
5 CAD917.398 YER
10 CAD1,834.8 YER
25 CAD4,586.99 YER
50 CAD9,173.98 YER
100 CAD18,348 YER
500 CAD91,739.8 YER
1,000 CAD183,480 YER
5,000 CAD917,398 YER
10,000 CAD1,834,800 YER

YER to CAD Chart

1 YER = 0 CAD

1 Yemeni Rial to Canadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00550120.0055202
Low
0.00544600.0054135
Average
0.00547600.0054685
Volatility
0.23%0.27%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cad

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings