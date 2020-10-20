1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0059516814 Australian Dollars
1 AUD = 168.020 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
AUD
|1 YER
|0.00595168 AUD
|5 YER
|0.0297584 AUD
|10 YER
|0.0595168 AUD
|25 YER
|0.148792 AUD
|50 YER
|0.297584 AUD
|100 YER
|0.595168 AUD
|500 YER
|2.97584 AUD
|1,000 YER
|5.95168 AUD
|5,000 YER
|29.7584 AUD
|10,000 YER
|59.5168 AUD
1 YER = 0 AUD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0060714
|0.0062295
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0059543
|0.0059543
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0060134
|0.0060565
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|0.46%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.More Australian Dollar info
