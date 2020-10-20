1 YER to ALL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Albanian Leke

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.37180602 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 2.68957 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:43 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Albanian Lek

yer
YER
all
ALL
1 YER0.371806 ALL
5 YER1.85903 ALL
10 YER3.71806 ALL
25 YER9.29515 ALL
50 YER18.5903 ALL
100 YER37.1806 ALL
500 YER185.903 ALL
1,000 YER371.806 ALL
5,000 YER1,859.03 ALL
10,000 YER3,718.06 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Yemeni Rial

all
ALL
yer
YER
1 ALL2.68957 YER
5 ALL13.4479 YER
10 ALL26.8957 YER
25 ALL67.2394 YER
50 ALL134.479 YER
100 ALL268.957 YER
500 ALL1,344.79 YER
1,000 ALL2,689.57 YER
5,000 ALL13,447.9 YER
10,000 ALL26,895.7 YER

YER to ALL Chart

1 YER = 0 ALL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.375230.38039
Low
0.367990.36799
Average
0.372620.37371
Volatility
0.31%0.33%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

More Albanian Lek info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings