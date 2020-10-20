1 YER to AED - Convert Yemeni Rials to Emirati Dirhams

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.014677196 Emirati Dirhams

1 AED = 68.1329 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Emirati Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:43 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Emirati Dirham

yer
YER
aed
AED
1 YER0.0146772 AED
5 YER0.073386 AED
10 YER0.146772 AED
25 YER0.36693 AED
50 YER0.73386 AED
100 YER1.46772 AED
500 YER7.3386 AED
1,000 YER14.6772 AED
5,000 YER73.386 AED
10,000 YER146.772 AED

Convert Emirati Dirham to Yemeni Rial

aed
AED
yer
YER
1 AED68.1329 YER
5 AED340.665 YER
10 AED681.329 YER
25 AED1,703.32 YER
50 AED3,406.65 YER
100 AED6,813.29 YER
500 AED34,066.5 YER
1,000 AED68,132.9 YER
5,000 AED340,665 YER
10,000 AED681,329 YER

YER to AED Chart

1 YER = 0 AED

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Emirati Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0146790.014697
Low
0.0146650.014665
Average
0.0146740.014673
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

aed

AED - Emirati Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.

