1 CFA Franc =
0.0012496892 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 800.199 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
XDR
|1 XOF
|0.00124969 XDR
|5 XOF
|0.00624845 XDR
|10 XOF
|0.0124969 XDR
|25 XOF
|0.0312422 XDR
|50 XOF
|0.0624845 XDR
|100 XOF
|0.124969 XDR
|500 XOF
|0.624845 XDR
|1,000 XOF
|1.24969 XDR
|5,000 XOF
|6.24845 XDR
|10,000 XOF
|12.4969 XDR
1 XOF = 0 XDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012529
|0.0012530
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012390
|0.0012318
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0012432
|0.0012431
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20%
|0.18%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.More IMF Special Drawing Rights info
