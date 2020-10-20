1 CFA Franc =
0.0045198165 Samoan Tala
1 WST = 221.248 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
WST
|1 XOF
|0.00451982 WST
|5 XOF
|0.0225991 WST
|10 XOF
|0.0451982 WST
|25 XOF
|0.112995 WST
|50 XOF
|0.225991 WST
|100 XOF
|0.451982 WST
|500 XOF
|2.25991 WST
|1,000 XOF
|4.51982 WST
|5,000 XOF
|22.5991 WST
|10,000 XOF
|45.1982 WST
1 XOF = 0 WST
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0045467
|0.0045548
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0044478
|0.0043611
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0044805
|0.0045003
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.
