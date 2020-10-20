1 XOF to WST - Convert CFA Francs to Samoan Tala

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0045198165 Samoan Tala

1 WST = 221.248 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Samoan Tala conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Samoan Tala

xof
XOF
wst
WST
1 XOF0.00451982 WST
5 XOF0.0225991 WST
10 XOF0.0451982 WST
25 XOF0.112995 WST
50 XOF0.225991 WST
100 XOF0.451982 WST
500 XOF2.25991 WST
1,000 XOF4.51982 WST
5,000 XOF22.5991 WST
10,000 XOF45.1982 WST

Convert Samoan Tala to CFA Franc

wst
WST
xof
XOF
1 WST221.248 XOF
5 WST1,106.24 XOF
10 WST2,212.48 XOF
25 WST5,531.2 XOF
50 WST11,062.4 XOF
100 WST22,124.8 XOF
500 WST110,624 XOF
1,000 WST221,248 XOF
5,000 WST1,106,240 XOF
10,000 WST2,212,480 XOF

XOF to WST Chart

1 XOF = 0 WST

1 CFA Franc to Samoan Tala stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00454670.0045548
Low
0.00444780.0043611
Average
0.00448050.0045003
Volatility
0.42%0.77%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

