1 CFA Franc =
0.060289004 Thai Baht
1 THB = 16.5868 XOF
XOF
THB
|1 XOF
|0.060289 THB
|5 XOF
|0.301445 THB
|10 XOF
|0.60289 THB
|25 XOF
|1.50723 THB
|50 XOF
|3.01445 THB
|100 XOF
|6.0289 THB
|500 XOF
|30.1445 THB
|1,000 XOF
|60.289 THB
|5,000 XOF
|301.445 THB
|10,000 XOF
|602.89 THB
1 XOF = 0 THB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.060891
|0.060891
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.059804
|0.059410
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.060223
|0.060245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.More Thai Baht info
