1 CFA Franc =
0.096504004 Philippine Pesos
1 PHP = 10.3623 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
PHP
|1 XOF
|0.096504 PHP
|5 XOF
|0.48252 PHP
|10 XOF
|0.96504 PHP
|25 XOF
|2.4126 PHP
|50 XOF
|4.8252 PHP
|100 XOF
|9.6504 PHP
|500 XOF
|48.252 PHP
|1,000 XOF
|96.504 PHP
|5,000 XOF
|482.52 PHP
|10,000 XOF
|965.04 PHP
1 XOF = 0 PHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.097631
|0.097631
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.095438
|0.091806
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.096283
|0.095011
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.33%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Philippine Peso info
