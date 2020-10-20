1 XOF to PHP - Convert CFA Francs to Philippine Pesos

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.096504004 Philippine Pesos

1 PHP = 10.3623 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Philippine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:29 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Philippine Peso

xof
XOF
php
PHP
1 XOF0.096504 PHP
5 XOF0.48252 PHP
10 XOF0.96504 PHP
25 XOF2.4126 PHP
50 XOF4.8252 PHP
100 XOF9.6504 PHP
500 XOF48.252 PHP
1,000 XOF96.504 PHP
5,000 XOF482.52 PHP
10,000 XOF965.04 PHP

Convert Philippine Peso to CFA Franc

php
PHP
xof
XOF
1 PHP10.3623 XOF
5 PHP51.8113 XOF
10 PHP103.623 XOF
25 PHP259.057 XOF
50 PHP518.113 XOF
100 PHP1,036.23 XOF
500 PHP5,181.13 XOF
1,000 PHP10,362.3 XOF
5,000 PHP51,811.3 XOF
10,000 PHP103,623 XOF

XOF to PHP Chart

1 XOF = 0 PHP

1 CFA Franc to Philippine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0976310.097631
Low
0.0954380.091806
Average
0.0962830.095011
Volatility
0.29%0.33%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

php

PHP - Philippine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.

