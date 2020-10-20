1 CFA Franc =
0.017429465 Norwegian Kroner
1 NOK = 57.3741 XOF
XOF
NOK
|1 XOF
|0.0174295 NOK
|5 XOF
|0.0871473 NOK
|10 XOF
|0.174295 NOK
|25 XOF
|0.435737 NOK
|50 XOF
|0.871473 NOK
|100 XOF
|1.74295 NOK
|500 XOF
|8.71473 NOK
|1,000 XOF
|17.4295 NOK
|5,000 XOF
|87.1473 NOK
|10,000 XOF
|174.295 NOK
1 XOF = 0 NOK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017651
|0.018079
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017210
|0.017210
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.017419
|0.017642
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.35%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.More Norwegian Krone info
