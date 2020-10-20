1 CFA Franc =
0.060588484 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 16.5048 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
NIO
|1 XOF
|0.0605885 NIO
|5 XOF
|0.302942 NIO
|10 XOF
|0.605885 NIO
|25 XOF
|1.51471 NIO
|50 XOF
|3.02942 NIO
|100 XOF
|6.05885 NIO
|500 XOF
|30.2942 NIO
|1,000 XOF
|60.5885 NIO
|5,000 XOF
|302.942 NIO
|10,000 XOF
|605.885 NIO
1 XOF = 0 NIO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.061122
|0.061122
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.059720
|0.059527
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.060297
|0.060361
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.More Nicaraguan Cordoba info
