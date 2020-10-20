1 XOF to LBP - Convert CFA Francs to Lebanese Pounds

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

148.74802 Lebanese Pounds

1 LBP = 0.00672278 XOF

CFA Franc to Lebanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:36 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Lebanese Pound

xof
XOF
lbp
LBP
1 XOF149.467 LBP
5 XOF747.335 LBP
10 XOF1,494.67 LBP
25 XOF3,736.67 LBP
50 XOF7,473.35 LBP
100 XOF14,946.7 LBP
500 XOF74,733.5 LBP
1,000 XOF149,467 LBP
5,000 XOF747,335 LBP
10,000 XOF1,494,670 LBP

Convert Lebanese Pound to CFA Franc

lbp
LBP
xof
XOF
1 LBP0.00669044 XOF
5 LBP0.0334522 XOF
10 LBP0.0669044 XOF
25 LBP0.167261 XOF
50 LBP0.334522 XOF
100 LBP0.669044 XOF
500 LBP3.34522 XOF
1,000 LBP6.69044 XOF
5,000 LBP33.4522 XOF
10,000 LBP66.9044 XOF

XOF to LBP Chart

1 XOF = 0 LBP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Lebanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
150.55151.50
Low
146.21145.57
Average
148.89149.15
Volatility
0.98%0.99%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

More Lebanese Pound info

