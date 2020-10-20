1 CFA Franc =
0.34405398 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 2.90652 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.34405398 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 2.90652 XOF
XOF
GYD
|1 XOF
|0.344054 GYD
|5 XOF
|1.72027 GYD
|10 XOF
|3.44054 GYD
|25 XOF
|8.60135 GYD
|50 XOF
|17.2027 GYD
|100 XOF
|34.4054 GYD
|500 XOF
|172.027 GYD
|1,000 XOF
|344.054 GYD
|5,000 XOF
|1,720.27 GYD
|10,000 XOF
|3,440.54 GYD
1 XOF = 0 GYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34749
|0.34749
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.33954
|0.33848
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.34247
|0.34276
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.More Guyanese Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings