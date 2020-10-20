1 XOF to GYD - Convert CFA Francs to Guyanese Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.34405398 Guyanese Dollars

1 GYD = 2.90652 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Guyanese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:36 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Guyanese Dollar

xof
XOF
gyd
GYD
1 XOF0.344054 GYD
5 XOF1.72027 GYD
10 XOF3.44054 GYD
25 XOF8.60135 GYD
50 XOF17.2027 GYD
100 XOF34.4054 GYD
500 XOF172.027 GYD
1,000 XOF344.054 GYD
5,000 XOF1,720.27 GYD
10,000 XOF3,440.54 GYD

Convert Guyanese Dollar to CFA Franc

gyd
GYD
xof
XOF
1 GYD2.90652 XOF
5 GYD14.5326 XOF
10 GYD29.0652 XOF
25 GYD72.663 XOF
50 GYD145.326 XOF
100 GYD290.652 XOF
500 GYD1,453.26 XOF
1,000 GYD2,906.52 XOF
5,000 GYD14,532.6 XOF
10,000 GYD29,065.2 XOF

XOF to GYD Chart

1 XOF = 0 GYD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Guyanese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.347490.34749
Low
0.339540.33848
Average
0.342470.34276
Volatility
0.30%0.30%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
gyd

GYD - Guyanese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.

More Guyanese Dollar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings