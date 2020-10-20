1 XOF to GBP - Convert CFA Francs to British Pounds

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0012907133 British Pounds

1 GBP = 774.765 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to British Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:21 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to British Pound

xof
XOF
gbp
GBP
1 XOF0.00129071 GBP
5 XOF0.00645357 GBP
10 XOF0.0129071 GBP
25 XOF0.0322678 GBP
50 XOF0.0645357 GBP
100 XOF0.129071 GBP
500 XOF0.645357 GBP
1,000 XOF1.29071 GBP
5,000 XOF6.45357 GBP
10,000 XOF12.9071 GBP

Convert British Pound to CFA Franc

gbp
GBP
xof
XOF
1 GBP774.765 XOF
5 GBP3,873.83 XOF
10 GBP7,747.65 XOF
25 GBP19,369.1 XOF
50 GBP38,738.3 XOF
100 GBP77,476.5 XOF
500 GBP387,383 XOF
1,000 GBP774,765 XOF
5,000 GBP3,873,830 XOF
10,000 GBP7,747,650 XOF

XOF to GBP Chart

1 XOF = 0 GBP

1 CFA Franc to British Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00129880.0013151
Low
0.00128350.0012835
Average
0.00129100.0013006
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

gbp

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

, ratings