1 XOF to FJD - Convert CFA Francs to Fijian Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0036759132 Fijian Dollars

1 FJD = 272.041 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Fijian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:27 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Fijian Dollar

1 XOF0.00367591 FJD
5 XOF0.0183796 FJD
10 XOF0.0367591 FJD
25 XOF0.0918978 FJD
50 XOF0.183796 FJD
100 XOF0.367591 FJD
500 XOF1.83796 FJD
1,000 XOF3.67591 FJD
5,000 XOF18.3796 FJD
10,000 XOF36.7591 FJD

Convert Fijian Dollar to CFA Franc

1 FJD272.041 XOF
5 FJD1,360.21 XOF
10 FJD2,720.41 XOF
25 FJD6,801.03 XOF
50 FJD13,602.1 XOF
100 FJD27,204.1 XOF
500 FJD136,021 XOF
1,000 FJD272,041 XOF
5,000 FJD1,360,210 XOF
10,000 FJD2,720,410 XOF

XOF to FJD Chart

1 XOF = 0 FJD

1 CFA Franc to Fijian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00375050.0037604
Low
0.00365410.0036510
Average
0.00369740.0037098
Volatility
0.43%0.53%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

