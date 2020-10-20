1 XOF to DJF - Convert CFA Francs to Djiboutian Francs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.29302605 Djiboutian Francs

1 DJF = 3.41267 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Djiboutian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Djiboutian Franc

xof
XOF
djf
DJF
1 XOF0.293026 DJF
5 XOF1.46513 DJF
10 XOF2.93026 DJF
25 XOF7.32565 DJF
50 XOF14.6513 DJF
100 XOF29.3026 DJF
500 XOF146.513 DJF
1,000 XOF293.026 DJF
5,000 XOF1,465.13 DJF
10,000 XOF2,930.26 DJF

Convert Djiboutian Franc to CFA Franc

djf
DJF
xof
XOF
1 DJF3.41267 XOF
5 DJF17.0633 XOF
10 DJF34.1267 XOF
25 DJF85.3166 XOF
50 DJF170.633 XOF
100 DJF341.267 XOF
500 DJF1,706.33 XOF
1,000 DJF3,412.67 XOF
5,000 DJF17,063.3 XOF
10,000 DJF34,126.7 XOF

XOF to DJF Chart

1 XOF = 0 DJF

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Djiboutian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.296140.29614
Low
0.289490.28825
Average
0.291980.29218
Volatility
0.31%0.31%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

djf

DJF - Djiboutian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.

