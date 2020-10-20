1 CFA Franc =
0.29302605 Djiboutian Francs
1 DJF = 3.41267 XOF
XOF
DJF
|1 XOF
|0.293026 DJF
|5 XOF
|1.46513 DJF
|10 XOF
|2.93026 DJF
|25 XOF
|7.32565 DJF
|50 XOF
|14.6513 DJF
|100 XOF
|29.3026 DJF
|500 XOF
|146.513 DJF
|1,000 XOF
|293.026 DJF
|5,000 XOF
|1,465.13 DJF
|10,000 XOF
|2,930.26 DJF
1 XOF = 0 DJF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29614
|0.29614
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28949
|0.28825
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.29198
|0.29218
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.More Djiboutian Franc info
