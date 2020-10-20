1 XOF to CNY - Convert CFA Francs to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.011954367 Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1 CNY = 83.6514 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:26 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

xof
XOF
cny
CNY
1 XOF0.0119544 CNY
5 XOF0.0597718 CNY
10 XOF0.119544 CNY
25 XOF0.298859 CNY
50 XOF0.597718 CNY
100 XOF1.19544 CNY
500 XOF5.97718 CNY
1,000 XOF11.9544 CNY
5,000 XOF59.7718 CNY
10,000 XOF119.544 CNY

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi to CFA Franc

cny
CNY
xof
XOF
1 CNY83.6514 XOF
5 CNY418.257 XOF
10 CNY836.514 XOF
25 CNY2,091.29 XOF
50 CNY4,182.57 XOF
100 CNY8,365.14 XOF
500 CNY41,825.7 XOF
1,000 CNY83,651.4 XOF
5,000 CNY418,257 XOF
10,000 CNY836,514 XOF

XOF to CNY Chart

1 XOF = 0 CNY

1 CFA Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0120420.012042
Low
0.0118310.011718
Average
0.0118990.011887
Volatility
0.27%0.26%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

cny

CNY - Chinese Yuan Renminbi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.

