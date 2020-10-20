1 XOF to CDF - Convert CFA Francs to Congolese Francs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

4.6766239 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 0.213829 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Congolese Franc

xof
XOF
cdf
CDF
1 XOF4.67662 CDF
5 XOF23.3831 CDF
10 XOF46.7662 CDF
25 XOF116.916 CDF
50 XOF233.831 CDF
100 XOF467.662 CDF
500 XOF2,338.31 CDF
1,000 XOF4,676.62 CDF
5,000 XOF23,383.1 CDF
10,000 XOF46,766.2 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to CFA Franc

cdf
CDF
xof
XOF
1 CDF0.213829 XOF
5 CDF1.06915 XOF
10 CDF2.13829 XOF
25 CDF5.34574 XOF
50 CDF10.6915 XOF
100 CDF21.3829 XOF
500 CDF106.915 XOF
1,000 CDF213.829 XOF
5,000 CDF1,069.15 XOF
10,000 CDF2,138.29 XOF

XOF to CDF Chart

1 XOF = 0 CDF

1 CFA Franc to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.69764.6976
Low
4.60254.5038
Average
4.64174.6022
Volatility
0.52%0.51%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

