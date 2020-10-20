1 XOF to BMD - Convert CFA Francs to Bermudian Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0016478674 Bermudian Dollars

1 BMD = 606.845 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Bermudian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:35 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bermudian Dollar

xof
XOF
bmd
BMD
1 XOF0.00164787 BMD
5 XOF0.00823934 BMD
10 XOF0.0164787 BMD
25 XOF0.0411967 BMD
50 XOF0.0823934 BMD
100 XOF0.164787 BMD
500 XOF0.823934 BMD
1,000 XOF1.64787 BMD
5,000 XOF8.23934 BMD
10,000 XOF16.4787 BMD

Convert Bermudian Dollar to CFA Franc

bmd
BMD
xof
XOF
1 BMD606.845 XOF
5 BMD3,034.22 XOF
10 BMD6,068.45 XOF
25 BMD15,171.1 XOF
50 BMD30,342.2 XOF
100 BMD60,684.5 XOF
500 BMD303,422 XOF
1,000 BMD606,845 XOF
5,000 BMD3,034,220 XOF
10,000 BMD6,068,450 XOF

XOF to BMD Chart

1 XOF = 0 BMD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Bermudian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00166280.0016628
Low
0.00162820.0016191
Average
0.00164000.0016413
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.


bmd

BMD - Bermudian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.



