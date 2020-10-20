1 CFA Franc =
0.0016478674 Bermudian Dollars
1 BMD = 606.845 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
BMD
|1 XOF
|0.00164787 BMD
|5 XOF
|0.00823934 BMD
|10 XOF
|0.0164787 BMD
|25 XOF
|0.0411967 BMD
|50 XOF
|0.0823934 BMD
|100 XOF
|0.164787 BMD
|500 XOF
|0.823934 BMD
|1,000 XOF
|1.64787 BMD
|5,000 XOF
|8.23934 BMD
|10,000 XOF
|16.4787 BMD
1 XOF = 0 BMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016628
|0.0016628
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016282
|0.0016191
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016400
|0.0016413
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.More Bermudian Dollar info
