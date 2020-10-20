1 XOF to AED - Convert CFA Francs to Emirati Dirhams

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0060373928 Emirati Dirhams

1 AED = 165.634 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Emirati Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:25 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Emirati Dirham

xof
XOF
aed
AED
1 XOF0.00603739 AED
5 XOF0.030187 AED
10 XOF0.0603739 AED
25 XOF0.150935 AED
50 XOF0.30187 AED
100 XOF0.603739 AED
500 XOF3.0187 AED
1,000 XOF6.03739 AED
5,000 XOF30.187 AED
10,000 XOF60.3739 AED

Convert Emirati Dirham to CFA Franc

aed
AED
xof
XOF
1 AED165.634 XOF
5 AED828.172 XOF
10 AED1,656.34 XOF
25 AED4,140.86 XOF
50 AED8,281.72 XOF
100 AED16,563.4 XOF
500 AED82,817.2 XOF
1,000 AED165,634 XOF
5,000 AED828,172 XOF
10,000 AED1,656,340 XOF

XOF to AED Chart

1 XOF = 0 AED

1 CFA Franc to Emirati Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00610650.0061065
Low
0.00597950.0059463
Average
0.00602290.0060276
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

aed

AED - Emirati Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.

