1.00 East Caribbean Dollar =
0.2904964 British Pounds
1 GBP = 3.44238 XCD
XCD
GBP
|1 XCD
|0.290496 GBP
|5 XCD
|1.45248 GBP
|10 XCD
|2.90496 GBP
|25 XCD
|7.26241 GBP
|50 XCD
|14.5248 GBP
|100 XCD
|29.0496 GBP
|500 XCD
|145.248 GBP
|1,000 XCD
|290.496 GBP
|5,000 XCD
|1,452.48 GBP
|10,000 XCD
|2,904.96 GBP
1 XCD = 0 GBP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29324
|0.29990
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28883
|0.28883
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.29140
|0.29335
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.More East Caribbean Dollar info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.More British Pound info
