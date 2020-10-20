1 WST to ZWD - Convert Samoan Tala to Zimbabwean Dollars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

132.13051 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWD = 0.00756827 WST

ZWD replaced by ZWL

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:51 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Zimbabwean Dollar

wst
WST
zwd
ZWD
1 WST132.131 ZWD
5 WST660.653 ZWD
10 WST1,321.31 ZWD
25 WST3,303.26 ZWD
50 WST6,606.53 ZWD
100 WST13,213.1 ZWD
500 WST66,065.3 ZWD
1,000 WST132,131 ZWD
5,000 WST660,653 ZWD
10,000 WST1,321,310 ZWD

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to Samoan Tala

zwd
ZWD
wst
WST
1 ZWD0.00756827 WST
5 ZWD0.0378414 WST
10 ZWD0.0756827 WST
25 ZWD0.189207 WST
50 ZWD0.378414 WST
100 ZWD0.756827 WST
500 ZWD3.78414 WST
1,000 ZWD7.56827 WST
5,000 ZWD37.8414 WST
10,000 ZWD75.6827 WST

WST to ZWD Chart

1 WST = 0 ZWD

1 Samoan Tala to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
133.07134.93
Low
131.70129.90
Average
132.48132.01
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

, ratings