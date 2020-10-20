1.00 Samoan Tala =
132.13051 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 0.00756827 WST
ZWD replaced by ZWL
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Samoan Tala =
132.13051 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 0.00756827 WST
ZWD replaced by ZWL
WST
ZWD
|1 WST
|132.131 ZWD
|5 WST
|660.653 ZWD
|10 WST
|1,321.31 ZWD
|25 WST
|3,303.26 ZWD
|50 WST
|6,606.53 ZWD
|100 WST
|13,213.1 ZWD
|500 WST
|66,065.3 ZWD
|1,000 WST
|132,131 ZWD
|5,000 WST
|660,653 ZWD
|10,000 WST
|1,321,310 ZWD
1 WST = 0 ZWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|133.07
|134.93
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|131.70
|129.90
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|132.48
|132.01
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings