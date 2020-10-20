1 WST to PHP - Convert Samoan Tala to Philippine Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

21.374946 Philippine Pesos

1 PHP = 0.0467837 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Philippine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:34 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Philippine Peso

wst
WST
php
PHP
1 WST21.3749 PHP
5 WST106.875 PHP
10 WST213.749 PHP
25 WST534.374 PHP
50 WST1,068.75 PHP
100 WST2,137.49 PHP
500 WST10,687.5 PHP
1,000 WST21,374.9 PHP
5,000 WST106,875 PHP
10,000 WST213,749 PHP

Convert Philippine Peso to Samoan Tala

php
PHP
wst
WST
1 PHP0.0467837 WST
5 PHP0.233919 WST
10 PHP0.467837 WST
25 PHP1.16959 WST
50 PHP2.33919 WST
100 PHP4.67837 WST
500 PHP23.3919 WST
1,000 PHP46.7837 WST
5,000 PHP233.919 WST
10,000 PHP467.837 WST

WST to PHP Chart

1 WST = 0 PHP

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Philippine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
21.60321.817
Low
21.34620.443
Average
21.49221.126
Volatility
0.28%0.73%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
php

PHP - Philippine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.

More Philippine Peso info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings