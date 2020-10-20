1 WST to ISK - Convert Samoan Tala to Icelandic Kronur

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

50.44657 Icelandic Kronur

1 ISK = 0.0198230 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Icelandic Krona conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:46 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Icelandic Krona

wst
WST
isk
ISK
1 WST50.4466 ISK
5 WST252.233 ISK
10 WST504.466 ISK
25 WST1,261.16 ISK
50 WST2,522.33 ISK
100 WST5,044.66 ISK
500 WST25,223.3 ISK
1,000 WST50,446.6 ISK
5,000 WST252,233 ISK
10,000 WST504,466 ISK

Convert Icelandic Krona to Samoan Tala

isk
ISK
wst
WST
1 ISK0.019823 WST
5 ISK0.0991148 WST
10 ISK0.19823 WST
25 ISK0.495574 WST
50 ISK0.991148 WST
100 ISK1.9823 WST
500 ISK9.91148 WST
1,000 ISK19.823 WST
5,000 ISK99.1148 WST
10,000 ISK198.23 WST

WST to ISK Chart

1 WST = 0 ISK

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Icelandic Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
51.20752.769
Low
50.12850.128
Average
50.80050.786
Volatility
0.43%0.81%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
isk

ISK - Icelandic Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Icelandic Krona info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings